21.07.2022 22:01:00

2U, Inc. Announces Date for 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Report

LANHAM, Md., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) announced today that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Christopher "Chip" Paucek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lalljie, Chief Financial Officer, will hold an audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

To access the live webcast, visit investor.2u.com. To participate in the conference call by telephone in the U.S., dial 1-888-330-2446, or outside of the U.S., dial 1-240-789-2732, and provide the conference ID number 1153388. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations site as soon as it is available.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)
For more than a decade, 2U, Inc. has been the digital transformation partner of choice to great non-profit colleges and universities delivering high-quality online education at scale. As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 44 million learners with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 230 colleges, universities, and corporations. Our people and technology are powering more than 4,000 digital education offerings — from free courses to full degrees — and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com.

