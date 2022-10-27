|
2U, Inc. Announces Date for 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Report
LANHAM, Md., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Monday, November 7, 2022. Christopher "Chip" Paucek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lalljie, Chief Financial Officer, will hold an audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
To access the live webcast, visit investor.2u.com. To participate in the conference call by telephone in the U.S., dial 1-888-330-2446, or outside of the U.S., dial 1-240-789-2732, and provide the conference ID number 1153388. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations site as soon as it is available.
About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)
For more than a decade, 2U, Inc. has been the digital transformation partner of choice to great non-profit colleges and universities delivering high-quality online education at scale. As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 45 million learners with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 230 colleges, universities, and corporations. Our people and technology are powering more than 4,000 digital education offerings — from free courses to full degrees — and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com.
