20.04.2023 22:05:00
2U, Inc. Announces Date for 2023 First Quarter Earnings Report
LANHAM, Md., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial and operational results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Christopher "Chip" Paucek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lalljie, Chief Financial Officer, will hold an audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
To pre-register, click here. To access the live webcast, visit investor.2u.com. To participate in the conference call by telephone from the U.S., dial 1-888-330-2446 (toll free), or from outside the U.S., dial 1-240-789-2732 (toll), and provide conference ID number 1153388. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations website as soon as it is available.
About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)
As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 48 million learners with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 230 colleges, universities and companies. Our people and technology are powering more than 4,000 digital education offerings — from free courses to full degrees — and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com.
