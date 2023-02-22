Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.02.2023 22:01:00

2U, Inc. Announces Upcoming Investor Day

LANHAM, Md., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a leading online education platform company, today announced the Company will host an Investor Day event at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 at 9:00 am ET. The 2U executive leadership team will discuss the Company's platform strategy, edtech sector trends, and plans to create shareholder value. 

To register to attend in-person or virtually, please use the following link.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible on the Company website here.

About 2U (Nasdaq: TWOU)
As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 48 million learners with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 230 colleges, universities, and companies. Our people and technology are powering more than 4,000 digital education offerings — from free courses to full degrees — and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com.

Investor Contact:
investorinfo@2u.com  

Media Contact:
media@2u.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2u-inc-announces-upcoming-investor-day-301753560.html

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

