3,000 Chinese Suppliers and 55,000 Global Buyers

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 21-25, the Sixth International Overseas Chinese Trade Fair and a series of concurrent events will be held on the International Trade Online Expo (ITOE) Overseas Chinese Online Exhibition Service Platform (URL: http://www.itoegd.com/). The exhibition will bring together more than 3,000 high-quality Chinese manufacturers offering some of the most popular products sold on the top 10 e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia, meeting the needs of different sales strategies and product buyers.

A member of the trade fair organizing committee said that due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it is expected that 55,000 buyers will conduct trade with Chinese exhibitions online this year. The organizing committee has already received more than 3,000 product purchase requests, including many from existing customers who hope to be able to reconnect with Chinese suppliers via the trade fair's online platform.

The Sixth International Overseas Chinese Trade Fair will be divided into three exhibition areas: the import zone, the export zone, and the city and industrial park zone. The products on show at the trade fair will include electronics and home appliances, household products, toys and gifts, building materials, office suppliers, epidemic prevention materials, textiles and clothing, beauty and personal care, maternity and childcare produces, and specialty foods. Many Chinese and overseas chambers of commerce have arranged for groups to participate in the trade fair. The trade fair connects global chains supply and demand, particularly for countries along the route of the Belt and Road Initiative. More than 200,000 invitations have been sent out, and it is expected that 55,000 buyers will remotely visit the exhibition. Digital technology will empower enterprises to conduct "cloud exhibits," "cloud negotiation," and "cloud signing."

The trade fair is supported by the Malaysia Teochew Chamber of Commerce, the Guangdong Chamber of Commerce in Australia, the Chinese Culture Promotion Society of Russia, the General Association of Shenzhen Groups in New Zealand, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in the Congo, and the France-Germany-China Exchange Promotion Association. The above groups hope that the trade fair will facilitate the balance between supply and demand in China and abroad, and promote connections between Chinese and international markets.

