3/2023·Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 3 / 2023

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 1 March 2023

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jørn Larsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares











ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares from Blackbird II ApS c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 170 per share 117,025 shares d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Blackbird II ApS

CVR no. 32327214 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Blackbird II ApS is a company fully owned by Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Holding AG b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares











ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to Jørn Larsen c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 170 per share 117,025 shares d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For more information, please contact:

Investors

Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations

kdo@trifork.com , +41 76 561 1256

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director

frsv@trifork.com , +41 79 357 7317

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Press

pro@trifork.com , +45 2042 2494

About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has 1,062 employees across 66 business units and offices in 14 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with 329,000 subscribers and more than 40 million views on YouTube as per end 2022.

Attachment