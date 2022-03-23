|
3 5G Stocks to Buy Now Before They Rally Higher
The newest generation of wireless network technology, 5G, is rapidly being built around the globe. In fact, dozens of countries have now deployed 5G, and some estimates point to these next-gen networks reaching 1 billion users worldwide by 2024. But wireless service providers are highly regulated and quickly becoming a utility-like business model. The most profitable way to invest in 5G has been with the companies that develop the hardware and use cases for the technology, and they're poised to continue delivering strong returns in the next few years. That's why Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) look like great buys right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
