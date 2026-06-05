The Market Aktie

The Market für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.06.2026 11:45:00

3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy With $1,000 While the Market Is This Nervous

Investors may struggle to make sense of the market. While stock categories such as artificial intelligence (AI) are booming, consumer stocks have become increasingly stagnant.The good news is that such trends rarely persist, and amid the AI focus, investors are likely overlooking some bargains in the consumer sector. Thus, if one has $1,000 to invest, they may want to consider buying three absurdly cheap consumer stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten