|
31.03.2024 11:50:00
3 Absurdly Cheap Warren Buffett Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now
If you're looking for a delicious food to prepare, look at a famous chef's favorite recipes. If you're looking for a great book to read, check out an outstanding author's recommended books list. And if you're looking for top stocks to buy, examine the stocks owned by a legendary investor.No one fits the bill of the last example better than Warren Buffett. All of the stocks he owns can be easily found in Berkshire Hathaway's regulatory filings. As you might expect given Buffett's investing philosophy, there are some bargains in the group. Here are three absurdly cheap Buffett stocks that are no-brainer buys right now.Buffett seems to be bullish about the oil and gas industry these days. Two of the three stocks he bought for Berkshire in the fourth quarter of 2023 were oil stocks. Berkshire has especially loaded up on Chevron (NYSE: CVX). It's the fifth-largest position in the conglomerate's portfolio. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
