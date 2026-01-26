NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

26.01.2026 22:05:00

3 AI Chip Stocks to Buy in January: Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom Battle for Market Share

Over the past few years, demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips has consistently outstripped supply. That imbalance was caused by the soaring popularity of large language models (LLMs), generative AI applications, and specialized AI agents.According to Precedence Research, the global AI chip market could expand at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2026 to 2035 as that technological shift continues. To profit from that secular trend, investors can consider buying three of the market's most closely followed AI chip stocks: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
