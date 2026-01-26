NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
26.01.2026 22:05:00
3 AI Chip Stocks to Buy in January: Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom Battle for Market Share
Over the past few years, demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips has consistently outstripped supply. That imbalance was caused by the soaring popularity of large language models (LLMs), generative AI applications, and specialized AI agents.According to Precedence Research, the global AI chip market could expand at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2026 to 2035 as that technological shift continues. To profit from that secular trend, investors can consider buying three of the market's most closely followed AI chip stocks: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
22:34
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones steigt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
22:34
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.at)
|
22:34
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
20:03
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
20:03
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Montagnachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
20:03