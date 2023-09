3 AI Drug Discovery Stocks to Watch

The potential for artificial intelligence (AI) to be used as a tool for better drug discovery is already obvious. AI can help in patient recruitment, better trial design, predictive analytics, and data analysis. Simply put, it can help cut the time that it takes to bring a prospective therapy to market.Three companies on the forefront of using AI to help drug discovery right now are Schrödinger (NASDAQ: SDGR), Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX), and Exscientia (NASDAQ: EXAI). While none of these companies is consistently profitable, each shows great potential and is already getting strong buy-in from larger pharmaceutical companies in the form of collaborations. Let's see why.Schrödinger's shares are up more than 80% so far this year. The healthcare computational platform services company operates a software segment and a drug discovery segment, and it uses AI in both. In its software segment, it sells licenses to its physics-based platform, to help other biopharmaceutical companies save time while searching for new therapies. In its drug discovery segment, Schrödinger is using AI , by mixing computations with chemistry to find its own therapies. AI may be one of this year's hot phrases, but Schrödinger has been using machine learning for two decades.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel