AI Energy Aktie

AI Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: TH5085010R14

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.01.2026 13:05:00

3 AI Energy Stocks That Could Power Both Growth and Future Dividends

If you want to invest in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry but don't want to get overexposed to technology stocks, then energy is likely your best bet.AI is hungry for power -- very hungry. According to the MIT Technology Review, data centers consume 4.4% of all energy generated in the U.S. The report further states that by 2028, AI alone could end up consuming as much electricity in a year as 22% of all households in America put together.The bottom line is this; we need more power.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AI Energy Public Company Ltd Non-Voting Depository Receipts

mehr Nachrichten