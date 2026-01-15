Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
15.01.2026 02:36:00
3 AI ETFs Poised for 100% Surge as Tech Revolution Accelerates
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks led by the megacap tech and "Magnificent Seven" names powered the market higher in 2025. As companies ramp up their AI development budgets and spend tens of billions of dollars trying to position themselves as leaders in the race, funds focused on this sector remain the ETFs to consider buying in 2026 as well.In many cases, buying the theme instead of trying to ID individual winners is the better play. Many investors have been focusing almost entirely on companies like Nvidia and Microsoft throughout the current rally. It's only the very early stages of 2026, but market gains already appear to be broadening out. That means the next generation of potential winners, many of which reside in these ETFs, may soon have their moment.With the AI market expected to grow to $2.4 trillion by 2032, the boom is still in its early innings. Here are three ETFs could easily double from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 828,00
|-0,14%