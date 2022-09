3 AI Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earnings season for the quarter ended June 30 is drawing to a close. The majority of the tech sector has now reported, and there were some mixed results as consumers continue to grapple with soaring inflation and rising interest rates. But when it comes to investing in advanced technology like artificial intelligence (AI), the best approach is to take a long-term view of a decade or more.Why? Because that's when the most value will be created. According to an estimate by McKinsey & Company, artificial intelligence will increase economic output by $13 trillion by 2030, with the overwhelming majority of the corporate sector using the technology to boost their businesses. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are three tiny AI stocks each valued at $2 billion or less that are applying the technology in different ways. Here's why they could deliver significant upside in the long run as part of a balanced portfolio. Continue reading