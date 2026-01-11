Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
11.01.2026 19:34:00
3 AI Stocks Poised for Explosive Growth as Enterprise Spending Accelerates in 2026
Spending on AI capabilities isn't slowing down in 2026. The reality is, AI hyperscalers are planning to spend more on data centers in 2026 than they ever have before. And if projections beyond 2026 are to be believed, 2027's levels will be even higher. This places the companies providing this hardware in a great position, and they are slated to deliver explosive growth over the next few years.While many companies will benefit, investors don't need to overthink this one. Some of the companies that have dominated the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware game for a long time are still top picks. Three that I'm looking at are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD).While these three may be obvious choices, sometimes the most obvious choice is the best one.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
