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18.09.2026 17:15:00

3 AI Stocks Stuck in Neutral to Buy Before Their Next Catalysts Hit

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks as a class have had another solid year thus far in 2026, but not all of them have participated in the rally. In fact, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are all around breakeven for the year. All three are top-notch companies, and investors should be scooping up shares in these three top AI stocks before their next catalysts arrive.

Down by approximately 30% from the high it set this spring, Broadcom now finds itself trading at a roughly break-even level for the year. This tepid result comes despite the company having a clear path toward rapid growth over the next couple of years.

Broadcom is a leader in data center networking, but its custom chip business is now its biggest growth driver. The company helped Alphabet develop its highly praised Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), and these chips will be Broadcom's biggest revenue contributor over the next few years, with huge purchase commitments from both Alphabet and Anthropic. It also helped OpenAI and Meta develop their new custom chips, and both are slated to become large customers as these programs ramp up.

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