3 AI Stocks That Could Be Hot Buys for Years

Artificial intelligence (AI) is more than just a trend, it's transforming many businesses. It will drive efficiency and create new growth opportunities in the future. Data from Grand View Research pegs the global AI market to grow at an impressive compounded annual growth rate of nearly 38% through 2030.Three companies that could benefit from this long-term growth opportunity include C3.ai (NYSE: AI), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL). Here's why these stocks have the potential to be great long-term buys as AI becomes more prevalent in day-to-day businesses.C3.ai is a pure-play AI stock that has been a hot buy this year, trading up over 70% in 2023. Its enterprise solutions offer the potential to help companies in many industries, including manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, and others. Its applications work to help improve uptime, enhance supply chain efficiencies, and assist with fleet management and customer service. The growth opportunities it's working to capture in AI are undoubtedly what has many investors bullish on C3.ai's stock. Countering that bullishness at the moment, though, are some underwhelming financials.