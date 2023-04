3 AI Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a buzzword over the past six months, but the AI buzz is much more real than the fly-by-night trends like altcoins, meme stocks, and SPACs seen over the past few years.Transformer technology -- in which an AI can "supervise" its own training without a human labeling everything -- and advances in semiconductor technology have combined to make human-like AI a reality.The astonishing capabilities of ChatGPT (released in November 2022) appear to have kicked off a new AI arms race. While leaders in the field, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), have seen their stocks surge to high multiples, the following three AI-related names still trade at cheap valuations. That means their stocks could go parabolic as the AI era barrels forward.