3 AI Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

Undoubtedly, artificial intelligence (AI) is the hot topic of 2023. Indeed, according to FactSet, the number of S&P 500 companies that mentioned AI in their first-quarter earnings calls hit an all-time high of 110, compared to 61 a year ago.But with so many companies eager to talk about AI , which ones actually have the most potential to profit from it? Let's dig into three stocks well positioned to benefit from AI for years to come: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel