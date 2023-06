3 AI Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just today, artificial intelligence (AI) tricked me. I was listening to YouTube when a great cover of "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" by Paul McCartney caught my attention. The only catch? Sir Paul has never recorded the song -- it was an AI creation. Yet, I, a Beatles mega-fan, couldn't tell the difference. The world is changing, and AI is a big reason why. So, let's have a look at three stocks that are poised to benefit from it: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).