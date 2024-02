3 AI Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Near Their Peaks

Investing in top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks has generally been very profitable for investors. But as these stocks rise in value, some have started to question whether their valuations are overpriced. Even if you're bullish on AI 's long-term potential, the risk is that you may be paying too heavy of a premium on some of them.Three AI stocks that may be due for declines, according to Wall Street, are Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL). Here's a look at how these businesses are doing, and whether investors should expect a drop in their valuations this year.Palantir is a data analytics company that has been one of the hottest AI stocks to own. Last year, its shares skyrocketed 167%. The tech stock isn't trading at its 52-week highs anymore but according to the consensus analyst price target of $13.18, the stock is due for more of a decline.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel