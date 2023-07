3 AI Stocks to Avoid Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the never-ending random walk down Wall Street, we all look for that "Eureka!" moment. Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been causing quite a stir this year, convincing many investors that they have found the proverbial "It."But remember that all that glitters in Silicon Valley isn't digital gold.Amid skyrocketing valuations, three of The Motley Fool's sharpest tech wizards have marked a trio of AI stocks that might need a reality check: C3.ai (NYSE: AI), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM). These companies are leading the pack, but that doesn't make them unstoppable. So let's take a deep breath, slow our roll, and examine why these stocks might warrant a little extra skepticism in the summer of 2023.Continue reading