3 AI Stocks to Buy Before the Coming Bull Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) software has been around for many years, but big tech just unleashed a new kind called generative AI -- services that can use massive amounts of data to aid in the creation of new content. Microsoft invested in ChatGPT parent OpenAI, which has prompted a response from Alphabet with its Google Bard system. Other companies are following suit and figuring out ways to put AI to work in their own opertions. A new round of software investment is thus heating up and laying the groundwork for the next bull market. Businesses that are ready for the coming boom could be in store for big gains. Three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) are a great buy right now. Here's why. Billy Duberstein (Micron Technology): The memory and storage industry is in its worst downturn since 2008, but as bad as the current downturn is, could the memory stocks bounce back just as hard next year, in a "V-shaped" recovery?Continue reading