LEG Immobilien Aktie
WKN DE: LEG111 / ISIN: DE000LEG1110
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27.03.2026 17:15:00
3 AI Stocks to Buy Before the Next Leg Up
While the market is laser-focused on what is going on in Iran, I think the next leg up in the market could occur when that conflict is wrapped up. While nobody knows for sure when this will happen, investors need to position themselves now, as the rebound could be quick.I believe investors who have moved their assets to more conservative positions during the conflict will be inclined to invest those funds into more aggressive sectors, such as artificial intelligence (AI) investing. There are several compelling stocks to buy in this sector, but these three intrigue me the most.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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