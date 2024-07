3 AI Stocks to Buy for "One of the Largest Investment Opportunities in Human History," According to Certain Wall Street Analysts

In June, Swiss investment bank UBS published a report that estimated artificial intelligence (AI) will add $1.2 trillion annually to the global economy by 2027. The analysts divided the AI value chain into three layers:The report also predicted that "AI will be the most profound innovation and one of the largest investment opportunities in human history." The application layer probably offers the greatest monetization potential over time, but UBS believes companies in the enabling layer will be the biggest beneficiaries during the next three years.Chipmakers Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and server manufacturer Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) fall into that category.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool