3 AI Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

If you've followed the technology sector even the slightest bit over the past year or so, you've noticed the mania for artificial intelligence (AI). It's almost unavoidable at this point.Although recent AI developments pushed it into the mainstream, the technology existed for decades. That said, we're still in the early stages of learning what the technology can truly become, which gives investors a chance to get in on the emerging industry. For investors interested in adding AI -related stocks to their portfolios, the following three companies are great options.There's a strong argument that OpenAI's ChatGPT is the reason that AI has hit the mainstream. After it was released to the public in November 2022, it took just two months or so for ChatGPT to hit 100 million monthly active users. And aside from OpenAI, there was probably no company happier about this than Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel