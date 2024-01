3 AI Stocks to Help You Retire a Millionaire: 2024 Edition

Retiring a millionaire isn't just a goal for some investors, it's a necessity. Being a millionaire isn't what it was 30 years ago -- thanks to the dollar 's devaluation -- but it still requires continual investing, with consistent deposits.While investing in the broader market is a surefire way to achieve this goal, buying individual stocks can increase your rate of return if you buy the correct ones. Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have the allure of providing unprecedented growth (just look at Nvidia), which attracts many investors.The market is full of highly valued AI stocks right now, but I've identified three that look like strong candidates to beat the market over the long term, thanks to their reasonable valuations.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel