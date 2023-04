3 AI Stocks You Can't Afford to Miss

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The artificial intelligence (AI) arms race is heating up. Generative AI services like ChatGPT are being deployed across multiple industries and making knowledge workers more efficient. AI and robotics are streamlining manufacturing. And vehicle technology still holds promise of making the roads much safer one day. Investors can profit from this movement, too. AI is a growth market, and it can unlock new ways for companies to increase their profit margins. Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) are three AI stocks investors shouldn't miss out on. Here's why.Nicholas Rossolillo (Amazon): Savvy investors have known for years that Amazon's cloud computing infrastructure unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) is really one of the top reasons to invest in the stock. After all, AWS acts as a primary profit center for the Amazon empire.Continue reading