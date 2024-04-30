|
30.04.2024 17:30:00
3 AI Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
After nearly a year during which artificial intelligence (AI) stocks steadily booked significant increases, the segment began to cool off in March. The pullbacks of some of these stocks left investors questioning whether the AI rally had run its course, or whether what was occurring was a healthy short-term correction.The answer to that question likely depends somewhat on the individual company. Nonetheless, the recent sell-offs were likely a short-term correction for many of these stocks. And with that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool analysts for ideas on which AI stocks are now better positioned to deliver outsized returns for investors.Justin Pope (Nvidia): Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is my pick for buying the dip. The stock has produced blistering gains over the past few years, but its acceleration to triple-digit percentage top- and bottom-line growth justified those gains. This uptick in Nvidia's business looks likely to last for some time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 427,00
|0,71%
|On
|31,75
|-2,64%