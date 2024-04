3 AI Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

After nearly a year during which artificial intelligence (AI) stocks steadily booked significant increases, the segment began to cool off in March. The pullbacks of some of these stocks left investors questioning whether the AI rally had run its course, or whether what was occurring was a healthy short-term correction.The answer to that question likely depends somewhat on the individual company. Nonetheless, the recent sell-offs were likely a short-term correction for many of these stocks. And with that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool analysts for ideas on which AI stocks are now better positioned to deliver outsized returns for investors.Justin Pope (Nvidia): Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is my pick for buying the dip. The stock has produced blistering gains over the past few years, but its acceleration to triple-digit percentage top- and bottom-line growth justified those gains. This uptick in Nvidia's business looks likely to last for some time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel