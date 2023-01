3 Alphabet (Google) Stock Predictions for 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For much of the past 10 years, it seemed Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) could do no wrong. Case in point: In the decade leading up to November 2021, the company grew revenue by 515%, which drove its stock price up by more than 900%. Then, the bottom dropped out. Macroeconomic headwinds and a persistent bear market caused digital advertising to dry up, hitting the search leader right in the pocketbook. As a result, the stock experienced its worst loss since the Great Recession, falling 39% from its peak.If you can see past the current wailing and gnashing of teeth, however, the future looks bright for the Google parent. Here are three predictions about what to expect from Alphabet stock in 2023.Continue reading