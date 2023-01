3 Apple Stock Predictions for 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past several years, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has become the model for what tech companies want to be when they grow up. In the decade leading up to November 2021, Apple's revenue nearly tripled -- a remarkable feat for a company its size -- pushing its stock price up nearly 1,000%.Oh, how the mighty have fallen. COVID-related lockdowns at its main production facility, 40-year-high inflation, and macroeconomic uncertainty have weighed on the iPhone maker, which has shed 31% of its value and $1 trillion from its market capitalization since early last year.Despite the current stock price, I believe Apple is poised for a surprisingly strong comeback this year. Here are three predictions about what to expect from Apple in 2023.Continue reading