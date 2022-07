3 AppMod mistakes everyone seems to be making

AppMod, or application modernization, takes existing applications and data sets that run businesses and makes them more useful, productive, and attractive. As I stated before, some see application modernization as “putting lipstick on a pig,” but it should not just make applications appear modern, it should make them look and be modern. To that end, I see several mistakes being made that will have to be fixed at some point in the future. My advice to friends, colleagues, and clients: You really want to do this once. Don’t get something wrong the first time and then have to fix it down the line. To read this article in full, please click here