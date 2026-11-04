3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Are Better and Safer Buys Than Anthropic

Anthropic's IPO is coming later this month, and it could fetch a valuation as high as $2 trillion, which would eclipse the valuation at which Space Exploration Technologies Corp went public earlier in the year. It's a hefty valuation, to say the least, for a business that faces a lot of competition in artificial intelligence (AI) and which still isn't truly profitable.

Rather than buying Anthropic's IPO, there are three better AI stocks that investors may be better off owning right now. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are all iconic tech giants that are trading at some very reasonable valuations. Here's why they can be better and safer investments to hang on to for the long haul than Anthropic.

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