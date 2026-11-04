Anthropic Aktie

Anthropic ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.11.2026 10:00:04

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Are Better and Safer Buys Than Anthropic

Anthropic's IPO is coming later this month, and it could fetch a valuation as high as $2 trillion, which would eclipse the valuation at which Space Exploration Technologies Corp went public earlier in the year. It's a hefty valuation, to say the least, for a business that faces a lot of competition in artificial intelligence (AI) and which still isn't truly profitable.

Rather than buying Anthropic's IPO, there are three better AI stocks that investors may be better off owning right now. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are all iconic tech giants that are trading at some very reasonable valuations. Here's why they can be better and safer investments to hang on to for the long haul than Anthropic.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Anthropic

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Anthropic

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise sinken weiter: ATX und DAX büßen Gewinne ein -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim DAX waren zunächst teils kräftige Gewinne zu sehen, bevor beide Börsenbarometer an die Nulllinie zurückfallen. An der Wall Street geht es nach unten. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen