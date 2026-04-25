NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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25.04.2026 18:00:00

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Are Expected to Grow at Faster Rates Than Nvidia Over the Next Couple of Years, According to Analysts

Tech companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) have some tremendous growth opportunities ahead that can drive their share prices up far higher in the future. Chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the most valuable company in the world today, with a market cap of around $4.9 trillion, due to its highly popular AI chips, which are critical for companies scaling up their AI capabilities.But as well as Nvidia has performed in recent years, it may be due for a period of slower growth. Over the next couple of years, through until the end of 2028, analysts at LSEG project that it'll grow its sales at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 26.2%. While that's impressive, the following three stocks are projected to grow at even faster rates: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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