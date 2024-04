3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

Artificial intelligence (AI) has captivated the tech world over the last year, skyrocketing countless stocks. However, AI is by no means a new concept. So you might be asking yourself, why has it suddenly blown up?While computers are excellent at numerical tasks and data processing, they haven't always been capable of natural human capabilities like language, visual processing, and various generative tasks. However, AI bridges that gap, using machine learning to complete tasks that typically require a human.As a result, advances in AI can potentially benefit a wide range of markets, including consumer tech, autonomous vehicles, healthcare, education, and more. And with the market and technology still in their infancy, it seems the sky's the limit for AI.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel