13.04.2024 22:00:00

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Are Taking the Fight to Nvidia

If there is one stock that exemplifies the potential to profit from artificial intelligence (AI), it would have to be Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company pioneered the graphics processing unit (GPU) that rendered lifelike images in video games. What makes these chips so effective is parallel processing, which takes computationally complex jobs and breaks them up into smaller, more manageable chunks. Nvidia was able to adapt this technology to handle the rigors of AI, making it arguably the most successful company in the AI chip space.However, as demand for AI has accelerated, numerous technology stalwarts have been working furiously behind the scenes to come up with viable alternatives to Nvidia's industry-leading processors. This week saw a number of announcements as rivals unveiled the fruit of these efforts.Let's take a look at three.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten