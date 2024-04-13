|
13.04.2024 22:00:00
3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Are Taking the Fight to Nvidia
If there is one stock that exemplifies the potential to profit from artificial intelligence (AI), it would have to be Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company pioneered the graphics processing unit (GPU) that rendered lifelike images in video games. What makes these chips so effective is parallel processing, which takes computationally complex jobs and breaks them up into smaller, more manageable chunks. Nvidia was able to adapt this technology to handle the rigors of AI, making it arguably the most successful company in the AI chip space.However, as demand for AI has accelerated, numerous technology stalwarts have been working furiously behind the scenes to come up with viable alternatives to Nvidia's industry-leading processors. This week saw a number of announcements as rivals unveiled the fruit of these efforts.Let's take a look at three.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.04.24
|NVIDIA-Aktie sinkt: Raymond James sorgt mit optimistischer Einschätzung für Aufschwung (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Musterdepots - Das Zukunfts-Depot: Nvidia behauptet seinen Vorsprung im KI-Wettbewerb (Handelsblatt)
|
10.04.24
|Kampf gegen NVIDIA: Salesforce-CEO Marc Benioff sieht Salesforce bei KI im Vorteil (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Sitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)