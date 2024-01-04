|
04.01.2024 14:15:00
3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024 With $1,000
Hurray, 2023 is officially in the books! While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both posted double-digit gains for the year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the big winner with its 42% return.The frenzy surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) was a big catalyst that fueled momentum in tech stocks throughout 2023. But you might be wondering which companies are positioned to continue winning in 2024. Let's explore three members of the exclusive "Magnificent Seven" club and assess why each of these stocks look poised to continue dominating in 2024.Investors can credit Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) with kicking off the AI arms race. Following prior investments in 2019 and 2021, Microsoft committed to a $10 billion investment in OpenAI in early 2023. OpenAI is the unicorn start-up behind the wildly popular ChatGPT.
