02.12.2023 22:30:00
3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold for 10 Years
Investors will likely remember 2023 as the year artificial intelligence (AI) hit its stride. While tech giants have utilized the technology for years, investors turned back to these stocks when they saw the power of OpenAI's ChatGPT.AI looks poised to advance the world's technology over the next 10 years and beyond. Many companies with footholds in the space should sustain their AI-inspired share price gains over the long term, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) are three stocks in particular that should drive significant returns for investors.If you've got $1,000 to invest, meaning you don't need it for bills in the short or medium term, you've paid off high-interest debt, and you've got your emergency fund set, consider investing in these three stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
