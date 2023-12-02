02.12.2023 22:30:00

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold for 10 Years

Investors will likely remember 2023 as the year artificial intelligence (AI) hit its stride. While tech giants have utilized the technology for years, investors turned back to these stocks when they saw the power of OpenAI's ChatGPT.AI looks poised to advance the world's technology over the next 10 years and beyond. Many companies with footholds in the space should sustain their AI-inspired share price gains over the long term, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) are three stocks in particular that should drive significant returns for investors.If you've got $1,000 to invest, meaning you don't need it for bills in the short or medium term, you've paid off high-interest debt, and you've got your emergency fund set, consider investing in these three stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt etwas leichter -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart zurückhaltend. Der deutsche Leitindex kam nicht vom Fleck. Der Dow präsentierte sich im Montagshandel in Rot. In Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich südwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen