3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,150 and Hold for Decades

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a big deal today, primarily because the stock market looks ahead. It can see the long-term potential a new technology like AI has to change our world. According to Grand View Research, the global AI market was $200 billion last year and will grow nearly 40% annually through 2030.Now is the time to place your long-term bets, choosing the top AI companies that have the potential to outperform both competitors and the broader stock market over the coming years.Some high-potential stocks stand out from the crowd. Here is why investors should consider buying and holding Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) for decades to come. And you can get a share of all three of them for less than $1,150 at today's prices.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel