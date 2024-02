3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $2,000 and Hold for 25 Years

Some innovations, like e-commerce and the cloud, are so big they can take many years to play out. The companies that create the best investment returns can tap into that growth and ride it for decades.It's still early, but it looks like artificial intelligence (AI) is the next great tech frontier. Three Fools combed through the technology sector to identify Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) as crucial roleplayers that will support AI's broader growth moving forward.The best news? You don't need much money to make big returns over the long term. Investing $2,000 in any (or all) of these could pay off well over the next 25 years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel