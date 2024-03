3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $3,000 and Hold Forever

Artificial intelligence (AI) isn't just a trendy technology that fails to live up to the hype, like 3D printing is. AI has already been integrated into many products for years, but the mainstream public is just now catching on.AI fundamentally shifts how we interact and work. As a result, investors need to be aware of many of the long-term winners in this space and position their portfolios accordingly.So if you have $3,000 to invest (or any amount, for that matter), consider splitting it up among these stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel