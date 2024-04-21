Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
21.04.2024 11:46:00

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Outgain Nvidia Over the Next 12 Months

Kids have played "King of the Hill" for years. The game's goal is for one player to try to remain at the top of the hill while other players attempt to take their place.Companies play this game too. And in artificial intelligence (AI), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reigns as king. So far, no rival has been able to knock the chipmaker off its perch at the top.However, Nvidia might not be the best AI stock to own in the near term. Here are three AI stocks Wall Street thinks will outgain Nvidia over the next 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

