24.08.2023 12:15:00
3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
According to data from Grand View Research, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is projected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% through 2030. Meanwhile, the artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to have a CAGR of 36% in the same period.While other crypto options might offer more growth, it's hard to justify passing up the reliability of the tech market for the potential volatility that has become commonplace among cryptocurrencies.The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT last November kicked off a boom in AI and has attracted countless tech companies. It is expected to boost numerous sectors across tech, including cloud computing, healthcare, consumer products, education, and more. As a result, investing in the companies pushing the technology could be a way to enjoy significant gains over the long term.
