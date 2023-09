3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Not too long ago, cryptocurrencies looked like one of the best investment opportunities, as bulls thought the digital system could eventually replace traditional payment methods. But the decentralized aspect of crypto has made it challenging to rely on its growth, with prices fluctuating sporadically. Investors seem increasingly apprehensive about cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin's price down 4% in the last six months and Ethereum's down 10%. Meanwhile, tech stocks have been on the rise. The Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index is up 15% in the same period as Wall Street has grown bullish on the prospects of booming markets like artificial intelligence (AI). AI has the potential to boost countless industries, including cloud computing, manufacturing, education, healthcare, and more. As a result, it's not a bad idea to invest in the high-growth market and profit from its long-term development. The sector will likely offer more reliable gains than the crypto market.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel