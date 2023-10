3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

The crypto market has produced some insane returns over the years. However, its tendency to unexpectedly rise and fall makes it a bigger risk than most stocks. The decentralized aspect of cryptocurrencies means very few factors truly influence their price fluctuation. As a result, buying crypto can feel more like gambling than making an informed stock investment.Meanwhile, the tech industry is known for its reliable long-term gains. Tech companies profit significantly from the innovative nature of the market, with constant upgrades to software, services, and various devices that consistently drive revenue growth.In 2023, artificial intelligence (AI) has exploded, sending many tech stocks soaring. AI has the potential to boost countless industries across tech as millions of businesses and consumers adopt the technology. As a result, AI stocks could offer far bigger gains over the long term than the crypto market. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel