|
01.03.2024 12:00:00
3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
According to Grand View Research, global cryptocurrency revenue hit $5 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% through 2030. While that growth is significant, it pales in comparison to the artificial intelligence (AI) market's CAGR of 37% for the rest of the decade and its value of $137 billion. Data by YChartsContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!