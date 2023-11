3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks With Proven Results to Buy Hand Over Fist

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a hot topic in 2023, with many companies touting how they're using the technology. For some, it's debatable whether AI will actually help their companies and drive their stock price higher once the market's fervor subsides.So how can an investor find a great AI stock that's actually capable of delivering shareholder value over the long run? One approach is to focus on companies with a history of solid financial performance where AI made a material difference to the organization.Here are three companies that have a true connection to the explosive potential of AI. The first two are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Both are decades-old successful businesses employing AI across several parts of their organizations. The third is UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a newer company helping businesses streamline operations through the use of AI. Let's take a closer look at why these three are solid AI investments.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel