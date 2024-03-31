|
31.03.2024 09:22:00
3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks You Can Buy With $1,000 and Hold
The longer you hold a quality stock, the less it matters what initial price you paid. That's not to say valuation doesn't matter, but prolonged growth goes a long way to mitigating any premium you might have paid. For investors looking for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks they can trust with their hard-earned money, getting the choices right should come above all else.If AI is genuinely a multitrillion-dollar economic opportunity, as researchers believe, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) could crush the market for years and decades to come and their prices now don't matter as much.Here is a closer look at all three stocks. Be warned: None of these stocks have cheap valuations today. However, buying slowly over time and strong performance from the underlying businesses can take care of your portfolio. The best part is that you can buy multiple shares of all three for less than $1,000.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!