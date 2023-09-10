|
10.09.2023 17:11:00
3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Winners to Buy Before the Next Bull Run Starts
The stock market has been a roller coaster recently. The S&P 500 market index fell 19% in 2022, gaining 16% on the rebound so far in 2023. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index swung even harder over the same periods, falling 33% last year with a 31% recovery for so far this year.The climb is a good start, but we're not looking at a real bull market yet. Both of the big market indexes are still down significantly from the start of 2022. As a result of the slow and unpredictable return to full economic health, many top-quality tech stocks are still on fire sale. Yes, even in the booming subsector of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.So we asked some of The Motley Fool's top tech contributors to share their best AI investments at this juncture. Billy Duberstein likes Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) low share price and promising AI prospects. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is another value-priced AI titan in the eyes of Nick Rossolillo. And Anders Bylund thinks he may have found the most undervalued AI stock of all in Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Winners Inc Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.