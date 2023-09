3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Winners to Buy Before the Next Bull Run Starts

The stock market has been a roller coaster recently. The S&P 500 market index fell 19% in 2022, gaining 16% on the rebound so far in 2023. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index swung even harder over the same periods, falling 33% last year with a 31% recovery for so far this year.The climb is a good start, but we're not looking at a real bull market yet. Both of the big market indexes are still down significantly from the start of 2022. As a result of the slow and unpredictable return to full economic health, many top-quality tech stocks are still on fire sale. Yes, even in the booming subsector of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.So we asked some of The Motley Fool's top tech contributors to share their best AI investments at this juncture. Billy Duberstein likes Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) low share price and promising AI prospects. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is another value-priced AI titan in the eyes of Nick Rossolillo. And Anders Bylund thinks he may have found the most undervalued AI stock of all in Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel