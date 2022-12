3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential to Buy Ahead of 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year's economic slowdown dealt a blow to technology investors, who are contending with rivers of red ink in their portfolios. The tech-heavy Nasdaq -100 stock market index has declined by 29% in 2022 so far, but a cohort of stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have fared significantly worse.Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) each lost more than 80% of their value from their all-time high stock prices, but that might not be a fair representation of their underlying businesses, which are still growing and improving.There have been some early signs that inflation peaked back in June, which could result in far more favorable economic conditions in 2023. That might reignite investors' appetite for high-growth technology stocks, making the above-mentioned names look like bargains at current levels.Continue reading